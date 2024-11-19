Live
Physically-challenged girl receives wheelchair
Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi handed over a wheelchair to K Sanjanapriya of Nuzvid here on Monday. Collector said that she would solve the problems of the disabled and help them. She said that it is very gratifying that disabled people can make better use of wheelchairs which are very helpful for those who are unable to walk.
Considering the application of Sanjanapriya, collector instructed the concerned officials to take necessary steps to increase her pension from Rs 6,000 to 15,000.
Meanwhile, a total of 245 petitions were received from people at the PGRS organised at the Collectorate here on Monday. Collector asked officials to expedite the clearance of these petitions.
DRDA PD R Vijayaraju, DEO Venkata Lakshmamma, Deputy DMHO Dr Nageswara Rao and others participated.