PI women leaders slam govt for ignoring poll promises

Rajamahendravaram: Leaders of the CPI Women Federation (AP Mahila Samakhya) have strongly criticised the ruling coalition government in Andhra Pradesh for neglecting the promises made during the election campaign.

Addressing the state-level meeting of the Federation held at the CPI office in Rajahmundry on Saturday, prominent leaders Durga Bhavani and Vimala, who were present as chief guests, expressed serious concerns over the increasing atrocities against women since the formation of the new government.

Speaking to the media, the leaders demanded stringent laws to curb crimes against women. They also condemned the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities and electricity charges, stating that the burden is breaking the backs of common people. The federation urged the government to issue ration cards to eligible women immediately.

Referring to the previous government’s housing program, the leaders alleged that while land ownership certificates were distributed, the actual plots were not shown. They appealed to the present government to at least identify and allocate the promised land. According to them, over 4.5 million women across the state are still waiting for housing sites.

CPI National Executive Member Akkineni Vanaja also addressed the gathering, accusing the central government of pursuing anti-people policies. She criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being more focused on elections than on national security. She also alleged a sharp increase in attacks on Muslim minorities across the country.

Women leaders from various districts took part in the meeting. From East Godavari district, P Lavanya, Yamini, and Kondavathi were present.