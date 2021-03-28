Pichhikalanka to be made a tourist hub says MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram : Tenders will be invited shortly to make Pichhikalanka located in Godavari river in an area of 45 acres as a major tourist hub, said MP Margani Bharat Ram.

He, along with municipal corporation commissioner Abishikt Kishore, inspected the progress of beautification works at Pushkar Ghat, Devi Chowk and government college junction here on Saturday.

Later, he said Pichhikalanka was levelled to a hight of 19 feet from Godavari to avoid inundation during floods. Moreover, an action plan was devised to make Godavari bund on par with tank bund in Hyderabad.

As part of the programme, the existing Godavari bund road will be extended to river side and central lighting will also be arranged.

At present, city beautification works were taken up at a cost of Rs 10 crore of 14th and 15th Finance Commission funds, which will be completed by the end of April. Moreover, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to sanction an amount of Rs 125 crore for the development of the city.

The MP said steps were taken to get heritage tag and also smart city status to the city shortly.

Municipal corporation superintending engineer G R T Om Prakash, additional commissioner N V V Satyanarayana Rao and officials of city planning, engineering, YSRCP leaders Chandana Nageswar and others were present.