PILs against investors will derail growth, says Lokesh

Amaravati: IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday expressed concern over a series of Public Interest Litigations filed against major IT Park projects in the state, saying they threaten employment opportunities to youth.

The IT Minister noted that the PILs have been filed against IT park developments by global giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant and Sattva Group, and Raheja Corp in Visakhapatnam now. “YSRCP has moved PILs against TCS, Cognizant, Sattva and now Raheja IT parks - projects that together mean over 1 lakh jobs for Andhra Pradesh. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, why this hatred towards the future of our youth? Why sabotage AP at every step?” Lokesh asked in a post on X.

The latest PIL has been filed by G Srinivasa Rao of the ‘Society for Protection of Constitution' against the land allotment for Raheja Corp's proposed IT Park in Visakhapatnam.

According to Lokesh, repeated filing of PILs against marquee investments sends a deeply negative signal to investors and undermines Andhra Pradesh's efforts to position itself as a leading destination for technology, innovation and high-quality employment. The coalition government is committed to ‘transparent, lawful and investor-friendly processes', he said and vowed to defend projects that create livelihood and economic growth. “The future of Andhra Pradesh lies in jobs, skills and growth. Any attempt to stall such projects is an attack on the aspirations of our youth,” he added.

However, the YSRCP has denied any involvement. Manohar Reddy of the YSRCP's legal cell said the party had no role in these PILs.