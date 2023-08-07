Planning to visit Annavaram temple!!! This , might give you a shock

Live
A new rule has been made allowing another booking after 90 days after booking a room in the temple
Annavaram: Are you making plans to visit Annavaram, then you must be aware that Temple authorities have introduced a new policy to curb the broker system. Henceforth, a new rule has been made allowing another booking after 90 days after booking a room in the temple.
For this, changes have been made in the software for allotment of rooms based on the Aadhaar card details of the devotees. Fingerprints of the devotees will be taken at the time of room booking, vacating and leaving. Boards showing which rooms are vacant in the accommodation complexes have been installed at the CRO office under the hill.
