Plant 10 lakh saplings in two months: Collector Basanth Kumar

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): District Collector Basanth Kumar has called upon officials and people to extend cooperation in transforming the district into a green belt and give a green lift to the new district.

Addressing a review meeting in this regard at the conference hall in the collectorate on Tuesday, Basanth reiterated that all stakeholders including civic bodies should participate in the greening project.

The Collector called for planting 10 lakh plants in two months. He appealed to the stakeholders including NGOs and people's organisations to contribute to promote greenery.

Horticulture department, education and social forestry, RDT, Sathya Sai Trust and Bramha Kumaris etc have been asked to actively participate in the green movement.

He said that one third of the world constitutes greenery and every country is seeing to it that one third of their territory is filled with greenery.

"Against 33 per cent mandatory rule, that every district should have one third of their territory green, presently we have a mere 13 percent greenary against the set norm." he said.

In the next 3 weeks, 40,000 trees should be planted, he said. As many as 10 lakh plants have been kept ready in 10 nurseries in the district.

DWAMA too has readied 40,000 sapplings for plantation. Students and all NGOs are being involved in the green mission.