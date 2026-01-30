Plea to adopt EVs to move towards green energy

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha urged people to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) and move towards green energy to protect the environment. He launched the Orbiter electric two-wheeler, introduced by CASA TVS, at its showroom in KP Nagar in Vijayawada on Thursday. He handed over the vehicle key to the first customer.

Speaking at the event, Dr Lakshmisha said the use of electric vehicles is essential for a sustainable future and for reducing pollution levels in urban areas. He said that while a conventional two-wheeler consumes petrol worth Rs 100 to travel about 40 km, an electric vehicle can be charged at a cost of Rs 25 and cover up to 100 km, making EVs highly cost-effective.

He said electric vehicles are particularly beneficial for lower and middle-income groups amid rising fuel prices. Steps would be taken to encourage EV usage by facilitating easy bank loans on instalment basis for State government employees and media personnel, he added. Electric two-wheelers would also be useful for students due to their low operating costs.

CASA Group Managing Director Sunkara Bhagat Singh, Director K Preethi, TVS Company General Manager Vallabhaneni Satish Kumar, and others were present.