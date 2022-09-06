Plea to cover Ayurvedic medicine under Aarogyasri

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Dr Ajay Kumar, the district president of National Medical Association (NMA), has demanded that Aarogyasri facility should be applied to Ayurvedic medicine also. He requested the government to amend the provisions in the Clinical Establishment Act introduced by the Central government in 2010 and apply this Act to Ayurvedic medicine as well. He said that OP is not available 24 hours for Ayurvedic medicine. Expressing concern that the government is neglecting Ayurvedic system of medicine, which is providing an opportunity for herbal medicine, he urged the government to work towards the development of Ayurvedic medicine.

NMA district committee was selected in the presence of State committee leaders Dr Madhu Babu, Dr Ch Hari Kumar, Dr Ramana Raju, Dr R Venkata Ramana and Dr V Bhanu Prakash on Sunday night in Rajamahendravaram. Dr Ajay Kumar was selected as the district president of NMA.

District committee leader Dr Vijaya Kumari said that Ayurvedic medicine should be made accessible to people. She expressed confidence that the NMA committee will fight unitedly and achieve the goal.

Dr Bhanu Prakash said that the Clinical Establishment Act brought by the Central government is being applied to Ayurvedic medicine in 16 States across the country but it is not being implemented in Andhra Pradesh. He asked the government to implement the Act in AP as well.