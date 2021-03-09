Plea to elect BJP-JSP candidates for Guntur city development

Guntur: BJP State former president Kanna Lakshminarayana urged the voters to elect BJP-Jana Sena alliance candidates in the GMC elections for the development of city and assured that if the BJP-JSP will come to power, they will develop infrastructure and develop Guntur city according to increasing needs of people.

He conducted election campaign for 32nd division BJP candidate Dechiraju Satyam Babu along with Central Labour Welfare Board chairman Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that if the BJP-JSP will come to power, they will solve the traffic problem, widen the roads and check corruption in the GMC.

He criticised that due to failure of TDP, YSRCP governments, underground drainage scheme was yet to be completed in Guntur city. Roads dug for laying UGD pipelines were not properly restored and corruption is rampant in the GMC. He remembered that the Central government was implementing several schemes to extend financial assistance for the development of Municipal Corporations and municipalities.

Dechiraju Satyam Babu, Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunath Babu, former minister Dr Sanakkayala Aruna, BJP State legal cell convener Jupudi Ranga Raju, Patibandla Usha Rani were among those present.