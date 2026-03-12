Plea to operationalise medical colleges

Vijayawada: Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) State president Dr MV Ramanaiah and general secretary T Kameswara Rao have urged the State government to take immediate steps to complete the remaining construction works and operationalise the newly sanctioned Government Medical Colleges in the state at the earliest.

In a statement issued to the media on Wednesday, the PAV leaders said that with the upcoming academic year approaching, thousands of NEET aspirants from the state are eagerly awaiting increased opportunities to pursue medical education within the state.

They said that expanding government medical education infrastructure at this crucial time would greatly benefit meritorious students, particularly those from poor, middleclass, and backward sections who depend largely on affordable government institutions.

The leaders said that several government medical colleges sanctioned in recent years already have substantial infrastructure in place. In many districts, buildings and related facilities are either completed or nearing completion, they said. By allocating the required budget, completing the remaining works, and recruiting adequate faculty and staff, these colleges can be made ready for admissions in the upcoming academic year, they said. Dr Ramanaiah and Kameswara Rao said that operationalising these colleges would increase the number of government medical seats in Andhra Pradesh.

This would give more opportunities to NEET aspirants from rural and economically weaker backgrounds who cannot afford the high cost of medical education in private colleges, they added.

The PAV leaders urged the State government to speed up the remaining construction works, allocate funds, and recruit faculty and staff to make the colleges ready for admissions in the coming academic year. They also appealed to the government to announce the start of these Government Medical Colleges as a special Ugadi gift to the people of Andhra Pradesh, bringing hope to thousands of aspiring medical students.