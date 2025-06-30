Plea to sort out lapses in implementation of RTE admissions

Visakhapatnam: Demanding that the education department should pay attention to RTE admissions in private schools, Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Awareness Forum president Gondu Dhanalakshmi wrote to the government of Andhra Pradesh. She requested the Andhra Pradesh government to take necessary steps to ensure that the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE) admissions lapses are addressed and admission for free education in private schools for students belonging to weaker sections is enforced.

She mentioned that in many private schools, issues are being raised and admissions for students are denied in the first round by some of the school managements.

The forum president underlined the need for the government to organise a meeting with school managements and their associations to examine the reasons for the denial of admissions, look into the shortcomings and take necessary steps to resolve them. Further, Dhanalakshmi stressed that it is only through planned and proactive measures the state could implement the RTE Act and protect the rights of the poor children. She noted that similar issues continue to recur at the beginning of the RTE admissions every academic year.

Keeping this in view, the Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Awareness Forum president demanded the government to take appropriate steps to ensure implementation of admissions under the RTE quota without any deviation. Under Section 12(1) of the RTE Act, 25 per cent of free seats are reserved for children of the Class I from economically weaker sections in private schools. However, several private schools deny admissions under the RTE quota despite it being mandated.