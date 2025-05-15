Live
Plea to support strike on May 20
The strike is being organised to protest against four labour codes introduced by the Central govt
Rajamahendravaram: CPI National Executive Member Akkineni Vanaja has called upon workers, employees, and farmers from all sectors to actively support the nationwide strike scheduled for May 20. The strike is being organised to protest against the four labour codes introduced by the Central government, which she claimed are detrimental to workers’ rights.
Speaking at the CPI District Convention Invitation Committee meeting held at the CPI office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, Vanaja expressed serious concern over what she described as a rise in Hindu fundamentalist governance in the country.
Vanaja further criticised the government for allegedly misleading 80% of the Hindu population under the pretext of Islamic terrorism. Commenting on the Naxalite movement, she argued that it is rooted in socio-economic issues and that Naxalites are also citizens of India.
She condemned the government’s violent crackdown on innocent tribal people under the guise of suppressing Naxalism. Vanaja also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more interested in elections and power than in the welfare of the country’s citizens.
CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu, City Secretary V Kondala Rao, Assistant Secretary Sappa Ramana, District Executive Members K Jyothi Raju, P Lavanya, Thota Lakshman, Pantham Nageswara Rao, P Trimurthulu, and Praja Natya Mandali District Convenor Mahanti Lakshman Rao were present.