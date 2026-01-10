Rs 14 cr sanctioned for BR stadium

Guntur: Theefforts of Union Minister of State for Communication and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar regarding the development of Brahmananda Reddy Stadium in Guntur has now materialised.

As part of the Rs 170 crore sports infrastructure proposal submitted by the State government to the Centre, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has accorded in-principle approval for Rs 14 crore under Khelo India scheme on Friday. This sanction is for the construction of a multi-sports complex at Brahmananda Reddy Stadium.

Dr Pemmasani clarified that funds for subsequent phases of construction will be mobilised and released in a phased manner. He said international-standard sports infrastructure will become available in Guntur. This project is expected to play a key role in identifying and nurturing sporting talent among youth and in providing opportunities at national and international levels.

He stated that the government is moving forward with the objective of honouring its commitment to the people of Guntur and reviving development works that had remained stalled in the past.