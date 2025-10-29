PM assures all help to State: Union minister

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Srinivasa Varma visited several coastal villages in Narasapuram Assembly Constituency on Tuesday. State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Narasapuram MLA and Government Whip Bommidi Nayakar, Achanta MLA Pithani Satyanarayana, APIIC Chairman Mantenna Rama Raju and other public representatives accompanied him. The team inspected rehabilitation centres at Perupalem and KP Palem in Mogalthuru mandal and later reviewed arrangements at the centre set up in Peddamainavanilanka of Narasapuram mandal. They also inspected the coastal erosion-affected areas in Peddamainavanilanka and reviewed the progress of sea protection works with Narasapuram RDO Dasiraju.

Speaking to media, Srinivasa said that the Central and State governments are working in close coordination to minimise the impact of the cyclone. He said 16 rehabilitation centres have been readied, eight each in Mogalthuru and Narasapuram mandals and an NDRF team has already arrived in the region. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full support to the State government in handling the cyclone situation.