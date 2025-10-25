PM, CMs express grief over tragedy

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the accident.

PM Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh," Modi said in a post on X. "My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Prime Minister said.

"An ex-gratia (sum) of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PM said.

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu described the mishap as “heartbreaking and deeply painful”.

"I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families," he said in a social media post. The Chief Minister, who is in Dubai, directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and immediate financial assistance to the victims’ families.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AP Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and BRS leader KT Rama Rao also conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and expressed their solidarity with the victims of the devastating Kurnool bus tragedy.