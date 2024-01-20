PM keen on 500 GW of renewable energy: IREDA chief

Lepakshi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very keen on producing 500 giga watts electricity through renewable energy, according to Jagannath C Jodidar, the National Director of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

During a chat with 'The Hans India' during his visit to Lepakshi temple, IREDA National Director Jaganath said that through non-banking finance corporation, IREDA provides loans for various projects such as solar power, windmills, hydropower, seed production and renewable waste energy. Funding of the new and renewable energy products has already been extended to projects in Anantapur, Kalyanadurgam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka States.

Elaborating on Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan under (PM-KUSUM) programme, Jaganath stated that PM KUSUM particularly supports farmers in acquiring loans for setting up solar power for boreholes. He explained that the Central government extends funding up to 33.5 per cent, the State government 33.5 per cent and the farmers 33 per cent of the total cost. He called upon farmers to take advantage of the subsidy and save their power bills by energising agriculture pumpsets with solar power.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagannath visited Lepakshi to seek blessings from Lord Veerabhadra Swamy. He received a warm welcome from the temple priests and expressed his happiness upon feasting the exquisite sculptures and paintings and architectural beauty of the temple. He was also felicitated by the temple priest.

Historian MyNaa Swamy accompanied the central government official.