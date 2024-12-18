Live
PM Kisan Nidhi to be extended to all eligible
Guntur: Union Minister for Agriculture Shivaraj Singh Chouhan informed that about one crore farmers were benefited under the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme in the country. Another 25 lakh farmers were added under the scheme.
Responding to the question, raised by Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he said at present 41.22-lakh farmers received benefits under the scheme. He urged the government to extend benefits to all eligible farmers.
Shivaraj Singh Chouhan replied that they have planned to extend the scheme to all the eligible farmers but they are not getting the eligible farmers’ details from the concerned state governments. He assured that as soon as they get information from the state governments, they will update the beneficiaries list.