PM Modi calls for building New India

Bhimavaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people to build a New India that reflects the dreams of the freedom fighters and one that ensures equal opportunities to all sections. "Our new India should be an India in which the poor, farmers, labourers, backward, tribals and all have equal opportunities," he said.

Addressing a large public meeting after unveiling a 30-ft bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on his 125th birth anniversary here on Monday, the Prime Minister said his government in the last eight years had worked with a commitment and implemented policies aimed at fulfilling the dreams of the freedom fighters.

"As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence, the responsibility is on every citizen to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters. "The fight for freedom is not the history of a few years, a few regions or some people. This is the history of every nook and corner of the country, the history of sacrifices and martyrdom of people of all corners," Modi said.

Recalling Alluri's war cry against the British, "Dum hai to mujhe rok lo" (Stop me if you have the guts), the Prime Minister said people of the country were now using a similar slogan, "Dum hai to hamein rok lo" as they were bravely confronting many challenges and difficulties. "The 130 crore citizens of the country, in unison and capability, are daring the challenges and saying: 'Stop us if you have the guts'," Modi observed. He said inspiration drawn from the likes of Alluri would take the country to great heights.

"There are new ideas and new possibilities now. The youth are now carrying the responsibility on their shoulders and taking the nation forward," he added.

Paying glowing tributes to Alluri, popularly called "Manyam Veerudu" (Hero of the Forest), Modi pointed out that the legendary freedom fighter was a symbol of "Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat" (one nation, best nation). "From his birth to martyrdom, the life journey of Alluri Sitarama Raju is an inspiration for all of us. He had dedicated his life for the rights of Adivasis and for the freedom of the country," he said.

He also recalled that it was the centenary of the Rampa Rebellion that Alluri led in 1922. He said Rampa Rebellion's centenary will be celebrated throughout the year.

Modi said renovation of Pandrangi village, Alluri's birthplace, and the Chintapalli police station that he first attacked and construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu village would be taken up. He said a museum was being built in Lambasingi for Alluri and other Adivasi warriors.

The Prime Minister said Andhra Pradesh was a land of patriots and legends like Pingali Venkaiah, who designed the National Flag, Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Kandukuri Veeresalingam, Potti Sriramulu and Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy, the first revolutionary. The legacy of the land was inspirational, he said.

The PM said programmes like Skill India Mission, tribal art were receiving a new identity, while 'Vocal for Local' was ensuring income for the community members. The government has changed decades old laws, that prevented the tribal people from cutting forest produce like bamboo and gave them rights over them, he said. He also felicitated the nephew of Sitrarama Raju and Bodi Dora, grandson of Alluri's close lieutenant Mallu Dora.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Union Minister and film star K Chiranjeevi, state Tourism and Culture Minister R K Roja and others were present.