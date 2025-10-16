PM Modi continues Kurnool tour, to launch development projects in a while

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour of Andhra Pradesh continued as he visited the Srisailam Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple before attending a public meeting titled 'Super GST - Super Saving' in Nannur. During the event, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu presented Modi with a Shiva memento, while he was also honoured with a shawl from both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. AP BJP chief Madhav Anjaneyaswamy also gifted a memento to the Prime Minister.

In the upcoming segments of his visit, Modi is set to inaugurate development works valued at ₹13,430 crore, lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹9,449 crore, and dedicate initiatives totalling ₹2,279 crore to the nation.

Minister Lokesh spoke at the meeting, commending Modi for transforming India into an unstoppable force. He referred to Uyyalawada, a historically significant site in Kurnool, and highlighted Kondareddy as a stronghold of the local population. He expressed confidence in the slogan "Mana Namo" meaning victory, asserting that Modi's initiatives will always lead to success. Notably, Lokesh commemorated Modi's 25 years of leadership as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, asserting that under his governance, India is emerging as a superpower.

Minister Lokesh noted that while many nations felt the impact of President Trump's tariffs, Modi remained undeterred, and he claimed that the reduction in GST has resulted in significant savings for the public. He concluded by stating that the joy of the poor reflects Modi's achievements.