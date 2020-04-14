PM Modi dialed me, Chandrababu Naidu asserts, says he had given suggestions

If the words of former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu, the Prime Minister has dialed to the former before his addressing to the nation at 10 am today, Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Chandrababu sad that he had shared his suggestions with prime minister Narendra Modi. He then urged everyone to follow the lockdown stating that we are fighting with invisible enemy Coronavirus.

Chandrababu said the corona epidemic has become a major challenge to the economy. It is very important to protect the lives of people during such a disaster. "Some states are able to take measures to contain dreadful virus while others are lacking, " Naidu said. Chandrababu urged everyone to take care and follow the lockdown rules. He criticized the CM Jagan for failing to curb the coronavirus

Earlier, on Monday, Chandrababu held a video conference with party leaders in Hyderabad and criticized the YCP government saying that the government is hiding the facts of the corona cases and warned of severe damages to the people's lives if misinformed. He said that Guntur and Krishna districts falling under the Red Zone is certainly a failure of the government.

Prime Minister Modi announced that the lockdown would be extended till May 3 and given seven principles to curb the spread of coronavirus.