PM Modi express shock over Kurnool bus tragedy, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock at the devastating accident, offering his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. He announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh to each family of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured in the accident.

President Droupadi Murmu also responded to the incident, conveying her sorrow through a post on X. She extended her condolences to the families affected and expressed hope for the swift recovery of the injured.

A travels bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru collided with a motorcycle in Chinnatekur, resulting in a catastrophic fire. At the time of the accident, there were 40 passengers on board, and reports indicate that 20 individuals tragically lost their lives. The bus was completely engulfed in flames following the collision.