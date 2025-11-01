PM Modi express shock over Srikakulam temple stampede, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his profound shock over the stampede incident at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. In a statement shared on social media, he described the incident as "saddening" and extended his thoughts to those who have lost family members, adding, "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

In response to the tragedy, the Prime Minister's Office announced that families of the deceased would receive ₹2 lakh while those injured would be provided with ₹50,000.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted to the distressing event, stating, "The loss of lives in the stampede is deeply shocking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased."