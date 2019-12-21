Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi greets birthday wishes to AP CM YS Jagan

PM Modi greets birthday wishes to AP CM YS Jagan
Highlights

Prime minister Narendra Modi greeted birthday wishes to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through a Twitter post on Saturday (December 21).

Amaravati: Prime minister Narendra Modi greeted birthday wishes to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through a Twitter post on Saturday (December 21). CM YS Jagan is celebrating his 47th birthday today.

In the Twitter message, PM tweeted that Birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan. Praying for his long and healthy life.



Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad taken to Tiz Hazari Court21 Dec 2019 1:11 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad taken to Tiz Hazari Court

'We want justice': Jamia students, locals hold anti-CAA protest
HC orders re-postmortem to bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case
HC orders re-postmortem to bodies of accused in Hyderabad vet...
Nirav Modi threatened to kill company
Nirav Modi threatened to kill company's director claims CBI in...
US House of Foreign Affairs Committee insists on meeting Jaishankar after India cancels talks
US House of Foreign Affairs Committee insists on meeting...


Top