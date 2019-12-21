PM Modi greets birthday wishes to AP CM YS Jagan
Prime minister Narendra Modi greeted birthday wishes to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through a Twitter post on Saturday (December 21).
In the Twitter message, PM tweeted that Birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan. Praying for his long and healthy life.
Birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan. Praying for his long and healthy life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2019
21 Dec 2019 1:11 PM GMT