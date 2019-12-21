PM Modi greets birthday wishes to AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Prime minister Narendra Modi greeted birthday wishes to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through a Twitter post on Saturday (December 21). CM YS Jagan is celebrating his 47th birthday today.

Birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2019



