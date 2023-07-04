PM Modi inaugurates Sai Hira Global convention at Puttaparthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Sathya Sai Baba is a great man who spread love to the world. Speaking after the inauguration of the Sai Hira Global Convention Center at Prashanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi virtually, Modi acknowledged Sathya Sai Baba as a role model for millions of people and commended his teachings on the importance of service. He said visiting the Puttaparthi shrine is a great experience.

The Prime Minister said that the blessings of Sri Sathya Sai are with us today and opined that he is happy for the convention centre being inaugurated in Puttaparthi. He hoped that the convention would help in enhancing spirituality.





Speaking at the inauguration of Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. https://t.co/rgOKb6GXYb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2023





He suggested that all activities in Puttaparthi should embrace digital infrastructure, aligning with India's modern digital advancements. The Hira Global convention center aims to foster cultural diversity and facilitate discussions on spirituality.