TDP Files Petition in High Court Over EC Decision on Jana Sena Glass Tumbler Symbol

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken its concerns over the Election Commission's decision regarding the Jana Sena glass tumbler symbol in Andhra Pradesh to the High Court. In a petition filed, the TDP has expressed confusion over the EC's order and has requested the court to direct the EC not to allocate this symbol to any other party in all Assembly and Parliament seats in the state.

The petition, to be heard today, highlights the TDP's concern that illiterate voters who rely on party symbols to cast their votes may be misled by the presence of the Jana Sena glass symbol. Varla Ramaiah, representing the TDP in the case, emphasized the importance of clarity in election symbols to ensure that voters are able to make informed choices at the polls.

The outcome of the TDP's petition remains to be seen as the High Court prepares to deliberate on the matter.