PM Modi meets freedom fighter's daughter Pasala Krishna Bharati and takes blessing

It is known that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Andhra Pradesh on Monday to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju. On this occasion, Modi met the family of late Pasala Krishnamurthy, a prominent freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh. He not only met the 90-year-old Pasala Krishna Bharati, daughter of the warrior, but also touched her feet and took her blessings. Modi sought blessings from her niece as well.



Born in 1900 in Viparru village of Tadepalligudem taluka of West Godavari district, Pasala Krishnamurthy joined the Congress party in 1921 along with his wife. As a Gandhian, he participated in the satyagraha movement and served a year in jail. He passed away in 1978.



Narendra Modi not only toured Andhra Pradesh but also participated in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitaramaraju and unveiled the 30 feet statue of Alluri Sitharamaraju at Bhimavaram.