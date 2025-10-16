PM Modi visits Srisailam in Kurnool, offers prayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the revered Srisailam temple during his trip to Kurnool, where he received a warm welcome from the temple priests and officials.

The Prime Minister participated in several religious rituals, performing pujas dedicated to Bhramaramba and Mallikarjuna Swamy. His ceremonial duties included conducting a Rudrabhishekam with Panchamrutas for Mallikarjuna Swamy, as well as Khadgamala and Kumkumarchana pujas for Bhramarambadevi.

Following the religious ceremonies, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Shivaji Spurti Kendra, including the Shivaji Durbar Hall and meditation halls. Accompanying the Prime Minister were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, both of whom also sought blessings through their darshan of deities.