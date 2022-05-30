PM Narendra Modi all praise for retired head master from Prakasam for helping girl's education

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showered praise on a retired headmaster from Prakasam district. Rambhupal Reddy of Yadavalli of Racharla Mandal in Markapuram is spending his retirement money on the welfare of girls. With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the services of Rambhupal Reddy at 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.



Prime Minister Modi has said that the Rambhupal Reddy couple is spending all their income on girls' education after retirement. This is something to be proud of. So far more than 100 people have opened bank accounts through the Sukanya Samridhi Yojana and Rs 25 lakh has been deposited. Prime Minister Modi lauded the Rambhupal Reddy couple for proving that working for the good of the society without profit is an integral part of our culture.

Rambhupal Reddy worked as a headmaster in Yadavalli Zilla Parishad High School at Racharla mandal. During his retirement last August, he received Rs. 25.72 lakh in cash. The money was deposited at the local post office on a fixed deposit. This amount is being diverted to Sukanya Samridhi Yojana for the education development of 88 poor girls in Yadavalli, Cherlopalli and Ankireddipalle. The first deposit was made on April 30 this year in the presence of MLA Anna Rambabu and other officials. In this context, Prime Minister Modi also lauded the services of Rambhupal Reddy.