PM Narendra Modi slams Congress over AP Bifurcation, says it was done hastily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has brought up the Andhra Pradesh issue in the Rajya Sabha. He said the AP was hastily divided for political selfishness and the method followed for bifurcation was not correct. Speaking on the resolution thanking the President for his speech in the Rajya Sabha, he fumed on the Congress.



He was incensed that the Bifurcation bill was passed without any discussion with the doors closed and cutting the mics in Parliament. He said the division of the state would take place peacefully if discussed together. However, Modi said that they were not against the bifurcation of the state and opined that congress had destroyed the AP. He said the division of the state was done in a hurry and Congress had lost in both the states.

The Prime Minister questioned whether anyone in a democracy would do this. He said three new states (Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand) were formed during Vajpayee's tenure as prime minister. "The Vajpayee government has said that the three new states should sit together peacefully and discuss and pass the bills for the formation of those states. But that did not happen in the case of AP and Telangana," Modi said.