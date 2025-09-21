  • Menu
PM SVANidhi Lok Kalyan mela gets huge response

Pulivendula: The 'PM SVANidhi Lok Kalyan' mela, held at MEPMA office in Pulivendula, saw enthusiastic participation from small traders. Organised on...

Pulivendula: The ‘PM SVANidhi Lok Kalyan’ mela, held at MEPMA office in Pulivendula, saw enthusiastic participation from small traders. Organised on Saturday, the event featured MEPMA PD Kiran, Municipal Commissioner Ramudu, Haj Committee Director Mahbub Basha, Market Yard Chairman Amarnath Yadav, CCM Nagalakshmi, CO Ramanjaneyulu and others attended the mela and explained the PM SVANidhi scheme’s benefits.

PD Kiran emphasised the scheme’s role in supporting street vendors’ welfare, urging them to utilise it for family progress and form savings groups.

Traders requested business loans, and officials assured initial loans of Rs 15,000, followed by Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 upon repayment.

