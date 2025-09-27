PM to launch 5,985 new BSNL 4G towers today

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission 5,985 new BSNL 4G towers, including 1,232 Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN)-funded sites in the state on Saturday to provide high-speed mobile connectivity across rural and remote areas. This rollout is part of a nationwide milestone in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually commission more than 97,500 indigenously developed 4G towers, built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore, under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Speaking to media here on Friday, BSNL-AP Circle chief general manager M Seshachalam said the initiative positions BSNL as the anchor operator of India’s first fully indigenous 4G technology stack developed by C-DOT (core), Tejas Networks (RAN), and TCS (system integration), with future readiness for 5G upgradation.

The project includes 18,900 DBN-funded sites across India, with live participation from 108 remote villages, including 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

He said these DBN-funded sites alone will extend coverage to 2,641 villages, bridging the digital divide and empowering farmers, students, entrepreneurs, and households with reliable internet access.

The state-level inauguration will be held in Vijayawada in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, minister of state for communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with senior officials from the department of telecommunications, BSNL Corporate Office, C-DOT, MPs, MLAs, and technology partners TCS, Tejas Networks, PACE, and C-DOT in Vijayawada.