PM to take part in GST outreach event in Srisailam

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme titled ‘Simplified GST, Super GST, Super Savings’ during his visit to Srisailam on October 16, according to BJP state president PVN Madhav.

On Tuesday, the BJP leader, accompanied by Nandyal MP Byreddy Sabari Reddy, visited Shivaji Raj Darbar and Shivaji Dhyana Mandir in Srisailam on Tuesday to inspect arrangements for Modi’s visit. Speaking on the occasion, Madhav said PM’s visit will begin with darshan at the Srisailam Mallanna Temple, after which the Prime Minister will proceed to the Shivaji Inspiration Centre to attend the GST event in Kurnool district.

Describing Modi’s visit as auspicious, Madhav said it would enhance the prominence of Srisailam and boost its potential as a spiritual and tourism hub. “The uniqueness of the Srisailam region and its development potential will gain greater visibility across the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior police officials convened a high-level review meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ake Ravi Krishna at the Srisailam administration department’s meeting hall on Tuesday to assess and finalise the security arrangements for the forthcoming Prime Minister’s visit.

The IGP reviewed all aspects of security preparedness, including helipad management, route security, traffic regulation, parking facilities, and the deployment of police pickets and check-posts at strategic points. He instructed officials to ensure comprehensive, multi-tier security arrangements and maintain constant coordination between law enforcement agencies.

Addressing the officers, Ravi Krishna emphasised that utmost vigilance and flawless execution are essential throughout the Prime Minister’s visit. He directed the field units to conduct advance rehearsals, strengthen communication networks, and deploy adequate personnel across sensitive zones. Discussions also covered coordination with temple authorities, intelligence inputs, and arrangements for crowd management and emergency response. Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen, Greyhounds DIG Bapuji, Nandyal SP Sunil Sheron, Prakasam SP Harshavardhan Raju, DGP Office Officer Adhiraj Singh Rana, EG Ashok Kumar, CID SP Sridhar Rao, Additional SP Yugandhar Babu, Atmakur DSP Ranjinaik, and Srisailam CI Prasada Rao, along with other police officers from across the district were present.