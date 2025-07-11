PM-USHA funds must drive inclusive growth in higher edu: APSCHE vice-chairperson

Tirupati: The vice chairperson of AP State Council of Higher Education Prof K Rama Mohan Rao said that universities have a key role in ensuring that funds under the PM-USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) scheme are used strategically to transform institutions into centres of inclusive excellence.

He was speaking at a one-day workshop on ‘Gender-Inclusive and Equity Initiative’ held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday. Prof Rao said the state is being mapped into thematic clusters based on regional priorities, with a special focus on skilling women and girls in areas aligned with local livelihood opportunities.

The workshop, organised under the Union ministry of education’s PM-USHA initiative, aimed to explore ways to empower women through targeted academic and livelihood-based interventions. Principals from government degree colleges across several districts participated, discussing strategies for implementing gender-inclusive training programmes across Andhra Pradesh.

State project director of RUSA–AP Dr N Bharat Gupta stressed the importance of structured planning and measurable outcomes. “The goal of RUSA isn’t just to provide funding. It’s about enabling impactful, evidence-based reforms in higher education,” he noted.

SPMVV vice-chancellor Prof V Uma welcomed the Rs 100 crore sanctioned to the university under PM-USHA, calling it a timely support during a period of financial constraints. “We need to focus on training women from neighbouring areas based on their unique socio-economic needs,” she said.

CMD of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP)–Kerala Dr Usha also spoke. Registrar Prof N Rajani and Academic Guidance Officer Dr Ch Tulasi coordinated the event.