Live
- OpenAI Eyes Launch of AI-Powered Web Browser with Built-In ChatGPT
- Festive mood marks mega PTM across Tirupati, Chittoor districts
- Centre revises SMILE scheme to provide beggars 'life of dignity'
- The U.S. to enact 35% tariff on Canadian goods beginning this August, per Trump policy
- Man held for posting voyeuristic videos; CM vows stern action
- Fire breaks out in mattress making unit
- Obscene videos: HC directs Prajwal to seek fresh bail in trial court; orders decision within 10 days
- Eluru dist ranks first in State
- RUDA invites feedback on GIS-based master plan
- Egyptian-Italian Belly Dancer Sohila Tarek Haggag Arrested in Cairo Over Social Media Dance Videos
PM-USHA funds must drive inclusive growth in higher edu: APSCHE vice-chairperson
The vice chairperson of AP State Council of Higher Education Prof K Rama Mohan Rao said that universities have a key role in ensuring that funds under the PM-USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) scheme are used strategically to transform institutions into centres of inclusive excellence.
Tirupati: The vice chairperson of AP State Council of Higher Education Prof K Rama Mohan Rao said that universities have a key role in ensuring that funds under the PM-USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) scheme are used strategically to transform institutions into centres of inclusive excellence.
He was speaking at a one-day workshop on ‘Gender-Inclusive and Equity Initiative’ held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday. Prof Rao said the state is being mapped into thematic clusters based on regional priorities, with a special focus on skilling women and girls in areas aligned with local livelihood opportunities.
The workshop, organised under the Union ministry of education’s PM-USHA initiative, aimed to explore ways to empower women through targeted academic and livelihood-based interventions. Principals from government degree colleges across several districts participated, discussing strategies for implementing gender-inclusive training programmes across Andhra Pradesh.
State project director of RUSA–AP Dr N Bharat Gupta stressed the importance of structured planning and measurable outcomes. “The goal of RUSA isn’t just to provide funding. It’s about enabling impactful, evidence-based reforms in higher education,” he noted.
SPMVV vice-chancellor Prof V Uma welcomed the Rs 100 crore sanctioned to the university under PM-USHA, calling it a timely support during a period of financial constraints. “We need to focus on training women from neighbouring areas based on their unique socio-economic needs,” she said.
CMD of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP)–Kerala Dr Usha also spoke. Registrar Prof N Rajani and Academic Guidance Officer Dr Ch Tulasi coordinated the event.