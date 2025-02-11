PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ inspires students

Rajamahendravaram: ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is a special programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost students’ confidence and help them overcome exam fear, said Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar.

He, along with students, watched the live broadcast of the programme at Gandhi Puram-2, Sunkara Bhaskara Rao Nagar Municipal High School. The session, streamed on YouTube, featured the Prime Minister directly interacting with students, parents, and teachers, offering valuable tips to manage stress and anxiety during exams.

During the session, the Prime Minister advised students to view exams as opportunities rather than burdens, emphasising that exams are a way to showcase their knowledge. He urged them to embrace challenges with confidence rather than fear. He also highlighted the importance of balancing studies with hobbies, arts, and sports to reduce stress.

He advised students to practice writing regularly, as it enhances understanding and memory. Deputy Inspector B Dilip Kumar urged students to embrace these valuable lessons. The event was attended by school principal R Sanyasi Rao, teachers, and parents, who watched the live session along with the students.