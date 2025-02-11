Live
- Gunadala Mary Matha festivities draw the devout
- T-JUDA urges for immediate crackdown on quacks
- ALC NCC cadets honoured for excellence at R-Day Parade
- RMP, PMP Assn condemns BRS for politicisation
- Essential tips to keep your locks healthy
- Harish flays harassment of RMPs, PMPs
- PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ inspires students
- Big relief for DSC-2008 candidates: HC asks govt to issue appointment orders by Feb 17
- Comedy playlet competition concludes
- SC seeks Speaker’s timeframe to act on defected BRS MLAs
Just In
PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ inspires students
‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is a special programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost students’ confidence and help them overcome exam fear, said Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar.
Rajamahendravaram: ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is a special programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost students’ confidence and help them overcome exam fear, said Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar.
He, along with students, watched the live broadcast of the programme at Gandhi Puram-2, Sunkara Bhaskara Rao Nagar Municipal High School. The session, streamed on YouTube, featured the Prime Minister directly interacting with students, parents, and teachers, offering valuable tips to manage stress and anxiety during exams.
During the session, the Prime Minister advised students to view exams as opportunities rather than burdens, emphasising that exams are a way to showcase their knowledge. He urged them to embrace challenges with confidence rather than fear. He also highlighted the importance of balancing studies with hobbies, arts, and sports to reduce stress.
He advised students to practice writing regularly, as it enhances understanding and memory. Deputy Inspector B Dilip Kumar urged students to embrace these valuable lessons. The event was attended by school principal R Sanyasi Rao, teachers, and parents, who watched the live session along with the students.