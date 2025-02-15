PNB organises MSME customer outreach programme

Vijayawada: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Circle Office here organised ‘MSME customer outreach programme’ at five different locations across the State including Vijayawada, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore and Tirupati.

The programmes were inaugurated by chief guests from various departments/trade association presidents at these centres. The programmes at all the centres received good response and the bank could mobilise leads up to Rs 230 crore.

The event was attended by senior HO officials along with bank staff members.

At Vijayawada, the event was inaugurated by Vasireddy Murali Krishna, President of FAPSIA.

Deputy General Manager from Head Office Delhi Nandakishor Namdeorao Waridkar, Circle Head of Vijayawada Abhijit Sinha, Mid Corporate Centre Head Akula Bixapathi and other bank staff also attended. Stalls of different MSME units were put up and customers enquired about bank’s MSME products and features. In-principle sanction letters were also distributed to some borrowers.