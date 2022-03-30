Podili: Call centre for complaints on drinking water problems

Podili: Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar announced that they are establishing district-level call centre to receive complaints on drinking water problem from the public.

He held a review meeting on drinking water supply with mandal level officers from Yerragondapalem, Markapuram, Darsi, Giddalur and Kanigiri Assembly constituencies at Podili MPDO office on Tuesday, and ordered them to work jointly to see no issues arise in the supply of drinking water to the public.

Speaking at the meeting, Pravin Kumar ordered the officials to be alert for the next four months and make arrangements for supplying drinking water by considering the local situations and geographic conditions, by taking support from the public representatives. He advised the officials including the tahsildar, MPDO, RWS AE, EOPRD to visit places where drinking water problems arise, and use tankers to supply water if necessary. Also, he warned that stringent action will be taken, if the water supply schedule is missed or any corruption is reported in the supply through tankers.

The Collector inaugurated a poster with the details of the district level call centre established at the collectorate to receive complaints on the drinking water issues. He announced that the public can report on the drinking water woes by calling the call centre at 08592 228000, RWS SE at 9100121600, EE Ongole division at 9100121610, and EE Podili division at 9100121651. He ordered the officials to keep the information of the call centre available to the public, along with the phone numbers of the mandal level officers and speak to the public complaining to them.

Joint Collector, Housing Viswanathan, Sub-Collector Aparajita Singh, RWS SE Mardan Ali, DPO Narayana Reddy, ZP CEO Jalireddy, municipal commissioners, RWS AEs, MPDOs, public health inspectors and others also participated in the meeting.