Polavaram hydro electric project to be completed by Jan '26

Vijayawada: Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat said the target date for completion of Polavaram hydro electric project is January, 2026.

Replying to a question by MP V Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Union minister said as a part of Polavaram project, a 960 mw hydro power project is being constructed by Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGenco) of Government of Andhra Pradesh.

As informed by APGenco, the expenditure involved in construction of the hydro power project at Polavaram is Rs 5,338.95 crore (2016-17 price level). This project is being implemented by Genco and the Centre is not providing any grant for the same.

The Union minister said APGenco had informed that the earthwork excavation for foundation of the power house has been completed and the target date for completion hydro electric project is January, 2026.