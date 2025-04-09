Police acted impartially & efficiently during Jagan’s tour, says SP Ratna

Anantapur: District SP V Ratna reported that police acted with complete restraint, impartiality, and effectiveness during former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit. Despite allegations to the contrary, the SP emphasised that law enforcement was transparent and neutral, ensuring no untoward incidents occurred.

The SP stated that given Papireddypalli’s small size, locals and surrounding villagers were instructed to cooperate in maintaining peace and preventing disruptions. YSRCP leaders were also advised in advance to act according to the situation. However, some leaders used social media to mobilise crowds, violating prescribed norms. Although organisers brought large crowds without proper coordination, the police handled the situation with discipline, maintaining order throughout the program. SP Ratna noted that YSRCP leaders were clearly instructed to avoid bringing excessive crowds and to match the event’s scale to the village’s capacity. Despite these instructions, many supporters arrived in large numbers, yet the police ensured no public inconvenience.

Robust security arrangements were made, with approximately 1,100 police personnel, including 250 officers deployed at the helipad under DSP supervision. All necessary precautions were taken to ensure safety and order. Interestingly, YSRCP leaders arranged the helipad, but the route was diverted due to a claimed “technical glitch.” The SP suggested this seemed pre-planned, citing information that a follower of Visweswara Reddy reportedly mentioned the road route was expected even before the former CM began his journey from the victim’s house. Further, local leader Toppudurthi Prakash Reddy allegedly encouraged people to march to the venue without transportation, contributing to crowding and confusion.

The SP concluded that blaming the police is unjustified, considering the extensive precautions taken. She affirmed that the police acted professionally and impartially, ensuring the event was conducted without disturbances.