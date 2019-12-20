Police arrested two persons for carrying silver ornaments without waybills

Kadapa: Police have taken two persons into their custody allegedly responsible for carrying gold ornaments without waybills and other permissions and seized 27kgs weighed silver ornaments from them at Y Junction area of Proddaturu road in Yerraguntla mandal. on Friday.

The persons were identified as Arunagiri Lokanath Palli Pitta village, Mahammodh Doulath of Salem district of Tamil Nadu state. Addressing press conference here on Friday Kadapa city DSP U.Suryanarayana said that while police are conducting vehicle checkups at Y.Junction road two persons carrying silver ornaments in two bags without billing and other necessary documents.

He said as per the norms the silver ornaments were handed over to the ED officials. Yerraguntla CI U.Sadasivaiah and others were present.