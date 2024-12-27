Police arrests accused in body parcel case in West Godavari district

The West Godavari district police have made a significant breakthrough in the gruesome "body parcel case" surrounding the gruesome murder of a man named Parlayya. Sridhar Verma, the primary suspect, was arrested following an intense investigation that revealed a shocking conspiracy involving his wives and the motive of property theft.

As details began to emerge during Sridhar's interrogation, police discovered that his third wife, Sushma, and their ten-year-old daughter played critical roles in the heinous crime. The plot allegedly centered around a scheme devised by Sridhar and his two wives to seize the property belonging to Sridhar's sister-in-law, Tulsi.

Sridhar's family background complicates the case even further. His parents reside by the ponds in Kopella, Kalla mandal, while his first wife, Elizabeth Rani, and their two daughters live in Gandhi Nagar. His second wife, Revathi, who has no children, was staying in Mugalthur. It appears that Revathi was actively involved in the conspiracy to acquire her sister Tulsi's assets, ultimately leading to the tragic events.

The method of the crime shocked investigators: after failing to locate a suitable body to intimidate Tulsi, the accused decided to murder Parlayya, who was living alone. Reports indicate that they lured him into a deserted area under the guise of friendship, intoxicated him, and then strangled him with a nylon rope. In a chilling attempt to deliver a threat, they placed Parlayya's corpse in a prepared wooden box and sent it as a parcel to Tulsi's home.

This disturbing case has not only revealed the dark underbelly of familial betrayal but has also highlighted the lengths to which individuals will go for the sake of greed. Authorities continue to investigate the full scope of this conspiracy as they gather evidence and testimonies related to the crime. The community is left in shock as more details unfold regarding this tragic and sinister plot.