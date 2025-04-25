Police arrests ganja peddlers

Nellore: Police arrested a five-member gang, allegedly responsible for selling ganja and recovered 5 kg ganja worth Rs 2.5 lakh from them on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Ranjith Naik (39) of Barumpur village, Ganjam district, Odisha (presently staying at Narayanareddy Pet village of Nellore rural mandal), Sheik Hussani (29) of Podalakur Road, Sheik Rafi of Pragathi Nagar, P Vamsi Krishna (24) of Venkateswara Puram, Nellore city and N Bhanu Prakash (21) of Narayanareddy Pet village.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Nellore city DSP Sindhu Priya said that A-1 accused Ranjith Naik used to bring ganja from Odisha at the rate of Rs 5,000 per kg and used to cell it in small quantities with help of remaining accused at the rate of Rs 300 each.

The DSP said that following a tip off Santhapet CI G Dasaradha Rama Rao along with staff conducted raids at Porlukatta Street and arrested the accused while selling ganja on Thursday.