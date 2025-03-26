Police book Kakani for Illegal quartz mining

Nellore: In a dramatic development, police filed a case against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy for his alleged role in the illegal transportation of quartz from Rusthum Mines in Tatiparthi village of Podalakuru mandal. The case was registered on Tuesday, drawing widespread attention.

According to sources, six individuals, including Govardhan Reddy — who is listed as Accused No 4 — face charges under multiple sections of the law, including 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage), 379 (theft), 220 (malicious confinement), 504 (intentional insult), 129 (negligent conduct) of BNS and provisions of the Explosives Substances Act.

Investigations reveal that although the lease for quartz excavation at Rusthum Mines expired long ago, the accused allegedly continued illegal digging and transportation of quartz worth approximately Rs 250 crore. Sources claim these activities were carried out with the backing of Govardhan Reddy during his tenure as a minister.

Two of the accused have already been remanded as of Tuesday, while a manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, who are currently absconding.

The issue of illegal quartz mining in the region is not new. Servepalle MLA and TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy had previously staged a fast-unto-death protest in Tatiparthi village to highlight the illegal mining and transportation activities. During his Yuva Galam padayatra in Nellore district, HRD minister Nara Lokesh also addressed the scam, vowing that those involved would face imprisonment.

Following the TDP’s rise to power in the 2024 elections, Chandramohan Reddy raised the matter again during the first Assembly session, urging the government to take strict action against the culprits. This pressure is said to have prompted the police to register the case on Tuesday.