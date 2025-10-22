Police bravery in maintaining peace unparalleled: Kollu

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra said that the courage displayed by the police force in maintaining law & order and public safety is unparalleled. It is the collective duty of society to remember and honour the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for peace and security, he said.

On Tuesday, the Minister, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, and Krishna district collector Balaji participated as chief guests in the Police Commemoration Day to pay floral tributes to Police Martyrs at the Police Parade Grounds in Machilipatnam.

The dignitaries paid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial and later joined District SP V Vidyasagar Naidu and other officials in a solemn rally held in remembrance of the fallen heroes.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ravindra recalled that on October 21, 1959, twenty Indian policemen fought bravely at the Indo-China border, of whom ten were martyred. To commemorate their valour, Police Martyrs’ Day is observed every year across the country, he said.

He said the police constantly protect citizens from internal threats and uphold the law, often at great personal risk. He also announced a donation of Rs 1 lakh to the Police Welfare Fund and handed over a cheque to the District SP Vidyasagar Naidu.

The collector said law and order form the invisible backbone of development, and that the progress of any nation or state depends on the efficiency of its police system. SP Vidyasagar Naidu said the day stands as a symbol of the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of police families. He praised officers who laid down their lives protecting people from terrorists, Naxals, and criminals. Additional SPs VV Naidu, K Satyanarayana, DSP Raja, Machilipatnam AMC Chairman Kunche Nani, police officers, staff, and their families attended the programme.

Hans News Service Rajamahendravaram

ThePolice Commemoration Day was observed with solemnity and honour at the Police Parade Grounds in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

State Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, District Collector Kirti Chekuri, and District SP D Narasimha Kishore paid floral tributes to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Durgesh said the sacrifices made by police personnel who protect peace and security in society will always be remembered. He noted that it is a matter of pride to commemorate the heroic services of 191 police martyrs who laid down their lives while performing their duties. “Police officers who place public safety above personal and family life are rendering invaluable service to the nation,” he added.

Collector Kirti said that every police officer should continue to work with courage, commitment, and confidence, knowing that the entire community stands in support of them and their families.

SP Narasimha Kishore said that the commemoration ceremony is an inspiring reminder for every police officer of the sacrifices made for national security. He called for stronger efforts to tackle social problems such as drug abuse and synthetic narcotics.

MLC Somu Veerraju, MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Battula Balaramakrishna, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop, Additional SPs NBM Murali Krishna (Admin), AV Subba Raju (Law and Order), L Chenchireddy (AR), DSPs B Ramakrishna (SB), Y Sreekanth (North Zone), B Vidya (East Zone), Bhavya Kishore (South Zone), Devakumar (Kovvur), and Ravikumar (AR) attended the event.