Police can grab mike but cannot choke my voice: Nara Lokesh

GD Nellore(Chittoor district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday wondered why the YSRCP govt was posing hurdles to his Yuva Galam padayatra.

"Several leaders undertook padayatra earlier in the State. Why problems are being created only for my padayatra. My campaign vehicle and sound system have been seized while my mike was grabbed from me by the police. But the police cannot choke my voice and I will raise my tone even if there is no mike," he said.

Addressing the locals at KM Puram of Karvetinagaram mandal in Gangadhara Nellore constituency on their request during his 17th day padayatra on Sunday, Lokesh made it clear that the people were his strength and he would always raise his voice against this atrocious rule of Jagan's government.

He expressed confidence that the TDP would win the coming polls to form the government again and will certainly bring down the prices of diesel and petrol. He greeted an auto driver at TT Kandriga village and asked how much was the price of diesel and the auto driver replied that it was Rs 95.39 per litre.

When Lokesh asked him how come he was getting it for a lesser price, the auto driver made it clear that he fills the fuel to his auto in the border area in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Lokesh responded saying that TDP will come to power certainly in 2024 and it will bring down the taxes on fuel to control the prices. Then there will be no need to cross the State border to fill fuel.

At Eedigapalle, the Gouda community representatives met him and submitted a memorandum to him explaining the problems they were facing. Responding to them, he promised all the steps to resolve their issues once the TDP is back in power and his party was committed to the welfare of the toddy-tapper community. He also promised to take measures for the construction of roads and also extend financial assistance and subsidies to them through the BC Welfare Corporation.

Stating that almost all sections, including students, teachers, employees, women and the aged are the victims of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that the youth were the worst sufferers as there were no employment opportunities in the State with the multi-national companies moving out as they could not bear the harassment by the State government.

There is absolutely no development in the home constituency of the Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, he remarked. The TDP national general secretary promised to revive the welfare schemes like overseas education, scholarships for minority students and called upon the minority community to take the lead to send Jagan Mohan Reddy home and bid goodbye to his wicked rule.