Police conduct Cordon and Search

Markapur: Prakasam district police carried out a Cordon and Search operation in Ekalavya Colony, Markapur on Wednesday, and seized five auto rickshaws and 18 motorcycles without proper documentation.

Acting on directives from District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar, the Markapur police conducted the operation aimed at maintaining peace, controlling crime, and curbing antisocial activities in the area. As part of the operation, police officers thoroughly searched homes of suspected individuals and previous offenders, along with the village outskirts, key junctions, and various shops using drone cameras.

Police officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with such cordon and search operations, which are conducted to prevent criminal activities and antisocial behaviour. They encouraged the residents to report any information about illegal activities, suspicious persons, or antisocial elements in their area to local police or by calling emergency numbers 112 or 100.

The operation was led by Markapur Circle Inspector P Subbarao and Sub-Inspector Dr M Raja Mohan Rao, along with other police personnel.