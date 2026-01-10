De Klerk’s heroics power RCB to last-ball win over MI in WPL opener

Navi Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, riding on an all-round display by South African stalwart Nadine de Klerk, defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by three wickets in a last-ball thriller in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League Season 4 here on Friday.

Thanks to de Klerk, who returned excellent bowling figures of 4/26, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 154 for 6 with Sajeevan Sajana (45) and Nicola Carey (40) sharing an 82-run stand for the fifth wicket.

RCB looked in dire straits while batting as they were down at 65 for 5, but de Klerk the batter came up with a blazing unbeaten knock of 63 off 44 balls, studded with seven boundaries and two sixes as she guided her team to 157 for 7 off the last ball for a memorable win. Earlier, the 31-year-old Sajana smashed seven fours and one six to raise 82 runs for the fifth wicket along with Nicola Carey (40) to revive the MI innings. This came after MI were reduced to 67 for 4 in the 11th over after being asked to bat first, with RCB chipping away at the wickets at regular intervals.

Gunalan Kamalini made 32 (off 28 balls) at the top of the order, while MI and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 20. For RCB, Nadine de Klerk was the pick of the bowlers with excellent figures of 4 for 26 while Lauren Bell and Shreyanka Patil got a wicket apiece.

The WPL 2026 began with a maiden over from Lauren Bell with MI opener Amelia Kerr failing to score a single run from the first over. But Kamalini compensated for the runless first over as she took 10 runs from Linsey Smith in the second over, hitting two fours. Kerr continued to struggle, opening her account in the 11th ball she faced. Her laboured innings ended in the fifth over with Bell deservingly getting her wicket. MI’s next batter Nat Sciver-Brunt (4) did not last long, as she was dismissed by Nadine de Klerk as the defending champions were reduced to 35 for 2 in the seventh over.

Kamalini got out in the final ball of the 10th over as she dragged a Shreyanka Patil delivery on to the stumps as MI were reduced to 63 for 3 at the halfway stage.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Gunalan Kamalini 32, Sajeevan Sajana 45, Nicola Carey 40; Nadine de Klerk 4/26, Lauren Bell 1/14) lost toRoyal Challengers Bengaluru 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Nadine de Klerk 63 not out, Grace Harris 25; Amelia Kerr 2/13, Nicola Carey 2/25) by 3 wickets.