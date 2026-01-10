  1. Home
SBI Hyderabad Circle clinch third place

  • Created On:  10 Jan 2026 2:40 PM IST
SBI Hyderabad Circle secured third place in the Inter Circle football tournament at Bhubaneswar after defeating SBI Gandhinagar Circle 5–4 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw. Goalkeeper M. Gopiah starred with a crucial save of the fourth penalty and earlier denied Hemanth Meena.

Penalties were converted by Mohd Qizar, R. Anand Kumar, P. Prakash Rao, Zaki Raza and Mohd Fareed. For SBI Gandhinagar Circle, successful spot-kicks came from Pankaj R, Vijayan, Umag Kunwar and Narender Chandra Seventeen SBI Circle teams participated in the five-day tournament.

SBI Hyderabad CircleInter Circle Football Tournamentpenalty shootout winSBI Gandhinagar Circlesports achievement
