Police conduct flag march in Machilipatnam rural villages

Vijayawada: Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu said that the district police are taking steps to ensure free and fair gram panchayat elections in the district on February 17.

He inspected the polling arrangements for the third phase of polling to be held in Machilipatnam revenue division and spoke to the revenue and police officials. He conducted a review meeting with the officials at Avanigadda police station and enquired about the arrangements.

Later, briefing the media, the SP said that the first phase and second phase of elections conducted peacefully in the district in Vijayawada and Gudivada revenue divisions on February 9 and 13 and arrangements are underway for the third phase of polls to be held on February 17. He inspected the polling centres in Challapalli mandal along with the Avanigadda DSP Mahaboob Basha, Challapalli circle inspector Venkata Narayana, tahsildar Swarna Mary and others. He also inspected some sensitive villages and inspected the polling arrangements for the peaceful conduct of panchayat elections.

On the other hand, Machilipatnam rural police conducted flag march in Chinnapuram, Kona, Polatithippa and Bhogireddypalli villages under Bandar rural police station limits to instil confidence among the voters. The police officials spoke to the local villagers and tried to create confidence that the elections would be held peacefully. They asked the villagers to participate in the panchayat elections and use the franchise to elect the representatives.