X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Police conduct flag march in Machilipatnam rural villages

Flag march organised in villages under Bandar rural police station limits on Sunday
x

Flag march organised in villages under Bandar rural police station limits on Sunday

Highlights

Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu said that the district police are taking steps to ensure free and fair gram panchayat elections in the district on February 17.

Vijayawada: Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu said that the district police are taking steps to ensure free and fair gram panchayat elections in the district on February 17.

He inspected the polling arrangements for the third phase of polling to be held in Machilipatnam revenue division and spoke to the revenue and police officials. He conducted a review meeting with the officials at Avanigadda police station and enquired about the arrangements.

Later, briefing the media, the SP said that the first phase and second phase of elections conducted peacefully in the district in Vijayawada and Gudivada revenue divisions on February 9 and 13 and arrangements are underway for the third phase of polls to be held on February 17. He inspected the polling centres in Challapalli mandal along with the Avanigadda DSP Mahaboob Basha, Challapalli circle inspector Venkata Narayana, tahsildar Swarna Mary and others. He also inspected some sensitive villages and inspected the polling arrangements for the peaceful conduct of panchayat elections.

On the other hand, Machilipatnam rural police conducted flag march in Chinnapuram, Kona, Polatithippa and Bhogireddypalli villages under Bandar rural police station limits to instil confidence among the voters. The police officials spoke to the local villagers and tried to create confidence that the elections would be held peacefully. They asked the villagers to participate in the panchayat elections and use the franchise to elect the representatives.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X