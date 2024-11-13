Police conduct sensitisation drive against drugs

Vizianagaram: DIG Gopinath Jetti appealed to students and youth to join hands with police to wipe out drugs like ganja, heroin and other narcotic substances from society. He said that once a person is addicted to drugs, it would ruin the life of the individual. He addressed the students of Government Medical College here on Tuesday.

He said the police were organising several programmes to create awareness among the students about the bad habits and giving suggestions to come out of addiction.

“Student’s life will be ruined and the addiction will completely destroy life of a person. Consumption and peddling of narcotics are serious offences. Entire society should take it upon itself to drive out the demon from society.

We have destroyed ganja crop in 10,000 acres and arrested 3,000 farmers and peddlers. We have even supplied the seeds of vegetables to the farmers free of cost to divert them from ganja farming,” the DIG explained.

SP Vakul Jindal said that the police are trying to sensitise the society regarding ganja cultivation and peddlers instead of booking cases.

Police constituted an anti-drug committee to sensitise students in this regard. A drop box also arranged in the medical college to receive advice, complaints. Police appealed the medical students to help the drug addicts to become a normal people. Later, they administered an oath to students against drugs.

Medical college principal Dr Padma Leela, DSP M Srinivasa Rao and others attended the programme.