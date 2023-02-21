Police crack realtor's kidnap case

Visakhapatnam:: Visakhapatnam city police arrested all the persons involved in a realtor kidnap case and recovered Rs 7.75 lakh from their possession.

Briefing the case here on Monday, city police commissioner Ch Srikanth said 11 persons were involved in the crime, including two police constables.

According to the CP, the complainant Koppoju Madhusudhana Rao is a real estate and stock trader.

The police said, the main accused Kola Venkata Hemanth Kumar contacted the realtor and informed him that a party was ready to purchase a villa. On February 15, Madhusudhana Rao was asked to meet and strike a deal.

The complainant reached Balaji Bay Mount road and met Hemanth, Pandranki Prasad and Gudaparthi Chinna. Four of the accused, while travelling in a vehicle, tied up the complainant, threatened him with dire consequences and forcibly extorted one gold chain and four gold rings from him.

Later, they took him to a layout on the outskirts of the city and demanded Rs 30 lakh for his release. But, he expressed his inability to pay such a hefty sum and transferred Rs 4 lakh to a bank account and PhonePe number as directed by the main accused. Again, the accused demanded money and received another Rs 8 lakh.

On February 16, Madhusudana Rao convinced one of the kidnappers and lured him with money if he helped him in escaping. After escaping from the spot, the victim paid Rs.50,000 to the kidnapper. Later, the victim lodged a complaint with PM Palem police.

Based on the complaint, special teams were formed by ACP North Ch Srinivasa Rao and inspectors Y Rama Krishna, K Lakshmana Murthy and Ch Venkata Rao to crack the case.

During the investigation, cops noticed that 11 persons were involved in the case. The accused were identified as Surla Naga Ganesh, Dhammu Sarath Teja, Jeereddi Appala Naidu (constable), Bimpolu Rambabu (constable), Gandavarapu Tarun Kumar (rowdy sheeter) and Balireddi Nanaji, among others.

Meanwhile, the city police arrested all the accused involved in the case, froze an amount of Rs 7.75 lakh and seized 11 mobile phones and two cars.

Police commissioner Ch Srikanth appreciated Anandapuram and other teams of North Sub-Division in tracing and arresting the accused at the earliest.